Arizona State football watched Jordyn Tyson torch defenses even while fighting off an injury. Many around Tempe and across the CFB universe believed Tyson looked NFL ready.

He's indeed testing the NFL Draft waters.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Karpman revealed Tyson's decision on Wednesday — including revealing his bowl availability.

“Tyson, who is in line to be a first-round draft pick, isn’t expected to play in Arizona State’s bowl matchup against Duke, per sources,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

He leaves the Phoenix region with 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Arizona State losing big WR target

Tyson fought off a late hamstring ailment to close out the 2025 season.

He played in only nine games total, but did enough to raise his draft stock.

The Allen, Tex., native set the tone with 12 catches for 143 yards against Northern Arizona to start the season — with ASU rolling 38-19. He grabbed six passes against Mississippi State for 68 yards, but took the 24-20 loss.

But Tyson returned to the 100-yard mark the following week — hitting 105 against Texas State. He grabbed six more passes and a touchdown that afternoon.

TCU endured its most difficulty containing Tyson — as he snatched eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. His Sun Devils toppled the then No. 24 ranked Horned Frogs 27-24.

Tyson even shredded the conference's best defense in Texas Tech; collecting 10 passes for 105 yards and the touchdown in leading the 26-22 upset. That became the lone loss for the College Football Playoff bound Red Raiders.