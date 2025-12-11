The Minnesota Vikings were able to regain their breath last week as all aspects of their game were successful and they delivered a 31-0 victory over the Washington Commanders to their fans at U.S. Bank Stadium. That triumph ended a four-game losing streak and put a few smiles on the faces Kevin O'Connell and his players when they returned to the lockerroom.

The Cowboys were not as successful last week as they struggled against the Detroit Lions in their Week 14 game. After beating the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys had momentum against the Lions. But they could not slow down Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the Lions handed the visitors a 44-30 defeat.

The Vikings are playing to find out if they have a quarterback who can be successful in the future, while the Cowboys are hoping for a long-shot run to the playoffs. Dallas appears to have an opportunity to build respectability and have a winning regular season, while the Vikings would need to conclude the season on a five-game winning streak if they are going to have a winning record.

Vikings expect McCarthy to throw for 200-plus yard, 3 TDs

J.J. McCarthy had a sharp game against the Commanders, and he hopes to take advantage of a Cowboys defense that will likely have trouble covering Minnesota's crew of receivers.

This game is vital for McCarthy as he hopes to establish some consistency as the team looks to finish the season with momentum and establish confidence for the 2026 season. O'Connell has been a huge supporter of the former Michigan quarterback, extolling his leadership, athleticism and understanding of the offense.

However, that understanding has not led to a quick assimilation of the game plan on the field. McCarthy has taken too long to process the plays and read the defensive coverage. At least that was the case until the victory over Washington. McCarthy led touchdown drives on Minnesota's first two possessions and the Vikings had control of the game early. That was a big change from McCarthy's previous starts.

The numbers overall are not good. McCarthy has completed 102 of 182 passes for 1,092 yards with 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. While those statistics are not impressive, he had a 3-0 TD-interception ratio against the Commanders.

McCarthy would like to establish a better on-field relationship with Justin Jefferson. While he has been acknowledged as one of the top three wideouts in the game, the 2025 season has been a disappointment for Jefferson. He has caught 64 passes for 810 yards with just 2 TD receptions. Jordan Addison has also had a less-than-stellar season with 37-510-3, and there have been significant questions about his discipline and preparation.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson could play a key role against the vulnerable Dallas pass defense. He has caught 46-370-3, and he is an outstanding third-down and red zone weapon.

The Cowboys are dead last in pass defense this season. They are allowing 255.2 yards per game through the air and they give up 29.7 points per game. Look for McCarthy and Jefferson to establish their partnership in this game.

Prescott will throw for 275 yards, 2 TDs

The Cowboys have regained their stride on offense this season as Prescott has been healthy and he has put some huge numbers on the board. If his offensive line can give him solid protection, he will take up the challenge against Minnesota's 4th-ranked pass defense.

Prescott has completed 334 of 484 passes in the high-powered Cowboys offense. H has thrown for 3,637 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The combination of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb is good enough to take over against most opponents. Pickens has fit in well during his first season with the Cowboys. He has caught 78-1,179-8 through the Cowboys' first 13 games and has become the team's go-to receiver.

Lamb is one of the most talented receivers in the league, but he has had some problems with drops this season. He has caught 57-865-3, but if the Vikings can limit him in the early going, they might be able to hold him in check.

The Cowboys could gain an edge with their running game. Javonte Williams has already rushed for 1,022 yards and 9 touchdowns while averaging 4.75 yards per carry. He runs with an excellent burst and he will deliver the blow to opposing linebackers and defensive backs once he gets through the line of scrimmage.

Cowboys need this game more, will emerge with late win

The Vikings started quickly against the Commanders, but that has not been the way they have played this year. Nevertheless, McCarthy will be able to show some growth if he can lead the Vikings in a solid come-from-behind effort.

Expect him to do just that, and this game should be tight in the fourth quarter. However, Prescott will make a big throw late and dynamic Cowboys PK Brandon Aubrey will supply the winning points with a late field goal. Aubrey has made 27 of 29 three-pointers thus far, including 9 of 11 from 50 yards and beyond.