The Philadelphia Eagles have not been playing up to their Super Bowl standard as of late, recently dropping a home game to the upstart Chicago Bears on Black Friday and now sitting at 8-4 on the season. Much of the blame has been directed at the Eagles' offense for the struggles, with criticism being leveled at quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, among others.

Recently, former Eagles offensive lineman Seth Joyner put the team on blast, pointing to the offensive line as a key culprit for the team's struggles of late.

Now, former Eagles center Jason Kelce has responded to that backlash.

“I think that these guys are very motivated to play well. I think when everything is clicking and everyone is confident in where they're going and what's happening, you end up playing more aggressive. And to me… I do see times where guys are going to the same player. I do see times where everyone's not locked in to the communication and what's happening,” said Kelce, per SPORTSRADIO 94WIP on X, formerly Twitter.

However, he did acknowledge that Joyner had a point.

Article Continues Below

“To Seth's point, as an offensive line there is a pride thing to it,” he added.

Overall, not much of anything has been working for the Eagles' offense in recent weeks, with Saquon Barkley continuing his historic falloff from his 2024 campaign, Jalen Hurts continuing to look like a middling NFL quarterback, and AJ Brown still not being as involved in the offense as some would like.

Still, the Eagles are at 8-4 and theoretically remain one of the most talented teams in the league, so if they can start playing well at the right time, they won't be a team anyone wants to match up with in the playoffs.

The Eagles will next take the field on Monday vs the Los Angeles Chargers.