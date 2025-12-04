De’Aaron Fox has propelled the San Antonio Spurs through one of their most challenging stretches of the season, keeping the team in the upper tier of the Western Conference standings despite the continued absence of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs have remained competitive since Wembanyama was sidelined following the team’s 109-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 14, and Fox’s surge has been central to that stability.

San Antonio improved from an 8-4 record to 15-6 behind Fox’s production, including a 7-2 stretch over the last nine games. During that span, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 27 points, 6.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 40.7% from three in 32.4 minutes. His workload has increased in Wembanyama’s absence, and his efficiency has helped the Spurs maintain their pace as the fourth seed in the West.

De'Aaron Fox has been BALLIN' while Wemby remains sidelined due to injury: 31 points

29 points

25 points

15 points

37 points

26 points

26 points

26 points

28 points Spurs are 7-2 during this span 🦊 pic.twitter.com/cPbUHhJqc7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2025

De’Aaron Fox’s high-level production keeps Spurs afloat as Victor Wembanyama remains out

Article Continues Below

Fox delivered another standout performance in Wednesday’s 114-112 win over the Orlando Magic. He finished with 31 points, five rebounds and five assists, shooting 11-for-20 from the field, 3-for-7 from three and 6-for-9 at the line across 29 minutes. His seven turnovers added pressure late, but his scoring and shot creation remained the driving force behind San Antonio’s offense.

Through 13 games this season, Fox is averaging 25 points, 6.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.3% overall and 38.6% from deep in his first full season with the organization. His ability to dictate tempo and carry the scoring burden has helped stabilize the Spurs as they await Wembanyama’s return.

San Antonio will attempt to extend its two-game win streak as it continues a four-game road trip. The team faces the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET before concluding the trip next Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-5) in an NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup.