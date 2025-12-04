The Philadelphia Eagles have not been playing great football of late, currently sitting at 8-4 following last week's Black Friday loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears. Many fans have been noticing of late that Jalen Carter, the team's young star pass rusher, has not looked like himself, and on Thursday, the team got a rough update on Carter's status for their next game.

“Sources: Eagles DT Jalen Carter is out for Monday night’s game vs. the Chargers after undergoing a procedure this past Monday on both his shoulders. Carter now is undergoing treatment on both shoulders, and he will be considered be week to week to return. Carter wanted to be as close to 100% as possible for the playoff run,” reported Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Previously, it had been clarified by Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio that Carter was dealing with an injury, which limited how effective he was able to be in the team's last game against the Bears.

Overall, the Eagles have been relatively disappointing this season, although all of their goals are still ahead of them, still with an outside shot to claim the number one spot in the NFC playoff picture, and still sitting comfortably in first place in the NFC East.

If all of those things hold, and Carter is indeed healthier come playoff time, the Eagles will not be a team that anyone wants to match up with in January.

In any case, the Eagles will next take the field, without Carter in the lineup, on Monday evening on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.