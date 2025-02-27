Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took another trip down memory lane in a recent interview, addressing how team president Pat Riley's micromanagement may have led to LeBron James' departure. After Wade recalled an All-Star beef with Dirk Nowitzki, a fellow Hall of Fame forward, Dwyane shed light on a time during James' last season with Miami that signaled he was most likely leaving the following season.

Wade discussed an incident in which Riley removed cookies James had brought onto a flight, which really irritated the latter, per The Underground Lounge podcast.

“This was the first moment where I had an inkling that LeBron might not be back,” Wade said. “One thing you don’t do is f*** with LeBron's cookies. He loves chocolate chip cookies. Chocolate chip cookies and ice cream; he loves. So, when he gets on the plane, Bron gets on the plane with a bag of food. One bag is all cookies, and the other bag is what the chef has prepared for him to eat because he eats a certain way. He [doesn't] eat what's on the plane.

“So, we get on the plane, and we play cards. At the front of the plane, we play cards, and at some point, Bron's going to be like, “Hey, bring me those cookies.” And this one day, he was like, “Hey, where are my cookies at?” and they had to come up there and whisper in his ear and tell him there [weren't] any cookies on the plane”

The news immediately motivated LeBron James to stop playing cards, as he was too frustrated to enjoy time with his Heat teammates.

“He didn't play cards no more,” Wade added. “It was too much micromanaging at that point. You're talking about a team that [went to] four finals' in a row. You don’t need to micro-manage us. I felt that Riley went a little too far with his micromanaging at points like that. You're a grown man. You don't take the cookies away from us.”

After securing two championships in three NBA Finals appearances for Pat Riley and the Heat, James left Miami to return to the Cleveland Cavs. Wade's inkling makes him one of LeBron's best teammates.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade recalls All-Star beef with Dirk Nowitzki

Former Heat guard Dwyane Wade recalled an All-Star beef with Dirk Nowitzki.

“In 2006, we won a championship,” Wade said. “Me and Dirk started having some words, right? And the 2007, 2008, so forth, so on, Dirk and I see each other All-Star Weekend. We don't even dap up.”

It was an unforgettable moment for Wade.