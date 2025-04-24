As the Miami Heat fall to 0-2 in the series to the Cleveland Cavaliers after Wednesday's 121-112 Game 2 loss, the contest would feature the return of a key player. With the Heat looking to recover from the series deficit, there's no doubt that Nikola Jovic will be a crucial piece, but he was disappointed in his performance in Game 2.

Jovic had been sidelined since late February as he was dealing with a broken hand, as he made his return to play meaningful minutes Wednesday night, even being in the closing lineup. The 22-year-old would finish with 11 points, shooting four of 12 from the field and a rough one of eight from beyond the arc to go along with eight rebounds.

The struggles especially came late in the game when Miami cut their double-digit deficit to just two points, but missed some open shots and committed a frustrating turnover that led to the loss. While it's a team sport, Jovic would take the blame after the outing, according to video from the team's YouTube page.

“The stuff that I did at the end is really unacceptable. I really did cost us the game, and I just got to be better,” Jovic said. “This is my third year. I’m not a rookie anymore. I’ve seen what’s the deal and how to get to the playoffs, and the stuff that I did today was just not good. “I’m really grateful that coach gave me the opportunity. I’m not worried about my shot. I know if I have those shots again, I will shoot them every time because I know I’m open and I know I can make them. They just didn’t go in, and I got to be better.”

Nikola Jovic super hard on himself after some missed opportunities late tonight: “The stuff I did at the end was really unacceptable. I really did cost us the game.” “I just gotta be better. This is my third year, I’m not a rookie anymore.” pic.twitter.com/YPi92geXyq — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Heat's Nikola Jovic says he “wasn't smart enough” in return

The Heat's young star would progress during the play-in tournament where he would be upgraded to “questionable” before the games against the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks. However, he would only be available for the latter, but didn't play with Wednesday being the first time since Feb. 23 where he logged meaningful playing time.

While some would credit rust or fatigue to the performance, Jovic would downplay those factors and instead say that he “wasn't smart enough.”

“No, I just think I wasn’t smart enough,” Jovic said. “I got to be better. It’s not the regular season. If we took this one, it’s 1-1, we are headed back home, and we’re feeling great.”

Still, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would be more positive about Jovic's 25 minutes, saying that the team looked “different” when he was playing and was impressed in coming back from the conditioning done.

“Niko gave us a real good boost,” Spoelstra said. “Offensively, we just look different when he’s on the floor. He creates some stress with his skill, and I’m pleased that he was able to play those 25 minutes. It’s a credit to him putting in all that time conditioning the last month or so.”

Spo: “Tyler was really good. I thought Bam's competitive spirit all night long was exactly what we needed from him. Niko gave us a really good boost. Offensively, we look different when he's on the floor. He creates stress w/ his skill. I'm pleased he played 24 minutes…” pic.twitter.com/0YiZXulhLu — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

At any rate, the Heat look to avoid a 3-0 series deficit as they return home for Saturday afternoon's Game 3.