While the Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, the importance of the game is at its peak since it's a do-or-die situation where one team makes the playoffs and the other goes home. Besides the Heat missing Kevin Love, the team should have all of their roster, especially the long-awaited return of Nikola Jovic.

The 21-year-old forward had missed a significant amount of time due to a broken right hand where he last played was on Feb. 23, when Miami faced the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played 15 minutes until the injury happened. Jovic had been a consistent part in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation off the bench as this season, he was averaging 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Jovic had been upgraded to “probable” for Friday's game where he is likely to play, but there is likely to be limited minutes with even Spoelstra saying Friday morning that he could just “use him as an inbounder” according to The Miami Herald.

“I’m anticipating he’ll suit up tonight too because he just wants to be there,” Spoelstra said. “Everything is part of that personality, guys just want to be out there. He’s checking all the boxes, he’s getting really close. I don’t know if he’ll be fully cleared tonight, but maybe I’ll use him as an inbounder.”

Heat is getting back Pelle Larsson along Nikola Jovic

As the Heat look to make history being the first tenth seed to make it through the play-in tournament and punch their ticket to the playoffs, the team will get more reinforcements than just Jovic. Rookie Pelle Larsson has also been upgraded to probable as the Heat first-year player suffered a “freak accident” leading to a right ankle sprain during weightlifting before a game on April 9.

“Each day is better,” Spoelstra said of Larsson. “He had a great day, full contact yesterday. So he’ll be available again, and I think he’s further along than he was 48 hours ago.”

There's no doubt excitment with getting Larsson and Jovic back as each provide crucial skills to the team, especially the latter since he's missed the last 28 games due to the broken hand. Jovic had been progressing each and every game where after always being ruled out before contests, he was upgraded first to questionable before the Heat's win over the Bulls.

Despite being absent that game, the upgrade in status was a huge stepping stone to Friday as Spoelstra called it a positive sign via The Miami Herald.

“It is a very positive sign,” Spoelstra said. “Yesterday, he was able to go through the whole practice, and he did some real-live stuff that you guys saw afterwards. So I think we were responsible all the way through. He was able to do a bunch of player development and conditioning.”

Heat are hoping to beat the Hawks Friday to make the playoffs, where the first round will have them facing the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.