The No. 9 Oregon Ducks advance to 8-1 on the season after taking down the Iowa Hawkeyes in an 18-16 thriller. It was a truly tough battle, as neither team could throw the ball well, but ultimately, Dante Moore helped lead his team to a big win thanks to a clutch final drive.

After Iowa took a 16-15 lead late in the fourth quarter, Oregon was given 1:51 to drive the field and get into field goal range. However, the Ducks' passing game was a mess throughout the contest. Despite that, Dante Moore delivered an absolute strike to put his team in field goal range.

What a THROW. What a CATCH for @oregonfootball 🚀Dante Moore threads the needle with this one! 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/NdIWq527au — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oregon managed to kick the game-winning field goal shortly after that play. Moore finished the contest with just 112 passing yards and an interception while completing 13 out of his 21 pass attempts. He proved to be incredibly clutch in the closing moments, as Dante Moore was 0-2 on pass attempts in the second half entering that final drive.

The Ducks entered the contest without top wide receiver Dakorien Moore or tight end Kenyon Sadiq due to injury. Additionally, Gary Bryant Jr. was forced to exit the game early due to an apparent leg injury. So, Moore didn't have his go-to options in the passing game, but still managed to find a way to help Oregon win.

With Iowa having an incredibly tough defense and with the game being played in freezing cold rain, the Ducks mainly relied on the rushing attack in this one. Oregon rotated between three different running backs, as Noah Whittington, Jordan Davis, and Dierre Hill Jr. each rushed for 45 yards or more. Dante Moore even helped in the run game, as he finished with 46 yards of his own.

Oregon moves on to Week 12, where the Ducks will face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. With three games remaining on the schedule, this program is set to make a strong final push before the start of the College Football Playoff.