The NFL will honor the late Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland with a league-wide moment of silence prior to all Week 10 games, following the 24-year-old’s tragic death earlier this week.

The league sent out a memo on Friday asking all teams to observe the tribute this weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Upon concluding the moment of silence, a message will be announced in all NFL arenas:

“If you or someone you know is struggling or needs emotional support, please call or text 988. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 to help.”

Selected by Dallas in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft after an impressive collegiate career at Western Michigan, Kneeland appeared in 18 games over two seasons, starting four. He finished his NFL career with 26 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, and a single touchdown. His first and only NFL touchdown came this season in Week 9 during Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

The defensive end’s death is being investigated as a “suspected suicide” after authorities discovered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Frisco Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kneeland was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Dallas Parkway after failing to stop for a traffic violation.

Officers had also been called to perform a welfare check at his apartment earlier that evening. Kneeland fled on foot and was later found deceased at approximately 1:31 a.m. Authorities reported that he had expressed suicidal ideations before the incident, and the official cause of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kneeland’s sudden death led to an outpouring of tributes from across the league. Quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end Micah Parsons, who was traded to Green Bay in August, and other former teammates, including Kenneth Murray and Phil Mafa, posted messages honoring him on social media.

The first public remembrance took place during the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High, where Kneeland’s photo appeared on the scoreboard, and the stadium observed a moment of silence.

With the Cowboys on their bye week, they will not return to play until Nov. 17 against the Raiders in Las Vegas.