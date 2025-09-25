As the rumors around the Miami Heat and guard Terry Rozier continue ahead of the upcoming season, his status for training camp starting next Tuesday has likely been revealed. With the Heat adding former-first-round pick Precious Achiuwa to the team, reuniting with the big man, the team is ready to make some hopeful noise this year.

Despite the speculation around the team looking to move Rozier, the “expectation is Rozier will be an active participant” when Miami starts training camp next Tuesday at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, according to The Miami Herald.

“While questions remain regarding guard Terry Rozier’s future with the Miami Heat, the expectation is Rozier will be an active participant in Heat training camp next week,” Anthony Chiang wrote.

“There have been internal discussions about the options the team has with Rozier’s contract, and there have even been trade discussions involving Rozier this offseason,” Chiang continued. “But the Heat’s plan, barring something unforeseen, is to begin training camp Tuesday at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton with Rozier on its roster, according to multiple league sources.”

What the Heat “seriously considered” doing with Terry Rozier

While a buyout had been rumored for the Heat guard in Rozier, the market for the player seems to be at an all-time low, as, besides coming off arguably his worst season in his NBA career, he is still involved in a federal investigation related to sports betting. Other reports, like from ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, gave insight that Miami was at a point where they were “seriously considering cutting ties” with the player.

“Before training camp begins at the end of the month, the Heat are seriously considering cutting ties with Rozier, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “However, with no trade market existing and the veteran guard informing the team he has no interest in a buyout, Miami's only path to moving off Rozier would be waiving him and taking on his $26.6 million contract as dead money.”

Last season, Rozier averaged 10.6 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc in 64 games.

At any rate, Rozier could be in line to get some more playing time to start the season as star Tyler Herro is currently recovering from an ankle surgery that will have him out for eight weeks. It remains to be seen what happens to Rozier, but the Heat prepare with the regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.