A whirlwind of roster and coaching maneuvers has taken over the headlines in Baton Rouge as the program transitions into a new era under Lane Kiffin. The internal roster saw a brief scare when former five-star offensive lineman Weston Davis entered the transfer portal on Sunday, only to withdraw his name roughly thirty minutes later for the LSU football team.

While Davis struggled statistically as a starter in 2025, his return is essential for a unit that has lost multiple key contributors to the portal. His decision to stay provides necessary stability as the team welcomes new transfers and begins implementing a fresh offensive strategy for the 2026 season.

In addition to the roster stability, LSU leadership has made a significant decision regarding the immediate future of its new coaching staff. The university is allowing offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith to finish their obligations at Ole Miss during the College Football Playoff.

Regarding the current situation, according to ESPN, Keith Carter said: “Charlie has been awesome, juggling two high-profile jobs. He's been incredible. We have no complaints.”

This arrangement allowed Weis and Smith to visit Baton Rouge for recruiting purposes before returning to Oxford to prepare for the Rebels' upcoming semifinal against Miami in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Concerns regarding player recruitment and potential tampering briefly complicated the coaching crossover.

Article Continues Below

Addressing the pressure on the athletes, Walker Jones said: “Having to deal with the pressure of making future decisions while trying to prepare for a playoff run is not a sustainable model.”

Despite these tensions, LSU officials cleared the coaches after receiving assurances that the staff was operating with integrity. While rumors suggested the Tigers were targeting several Ole Miss stars, players like Trinidad Chambliss and tailback Kewan Lacy have signed deals to remain with the Rebels.

Furthermore, Weis Jr. has been quick to silence any speculation about a potential move to the professional ranks. When asked about the NFL, he said, “I’m fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU.”

By remaining with Ole Miss for their Thursday night showdown, Weis Jr. aims to conclude his tenure on a high note before officially leading the Tigers' offense next year.