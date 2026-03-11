Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel delivered one of the standout performances of the night for Team Italy before a sudden injury forced him out of Tuesday's World Baseball Classic matchup vs. Team USA. Teel homered and added another extra-base hit while batting in the middle of Italy’s lineup before exiting the game with apparent leg discomfort. The injury occurred as the United States trailed Italy in the high-profile international contest.

Teel entered the game as one of the most important pieces of Italy’s lineup and is projected to serve as the White Sox’s primary catcher for the upcoming 2026 MLB season. The young backstop made his presence felt early with a powerful blast and later recorded another extra-base hit to spark the Italian offense. His production helped Italy seize early momentum against a heavily favored United States squad in the tournament matchup.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared the update on X, formerly Twitter, reporting the catcher exited the game with a hamstring issue.

Article Continues Below

Right hamstring discomfort https://t.co/kUT7KmRNwH — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 11, 2026

Teel’s early exit immediately raised concern for Chicago, who is counting on the 24-year-old catcher to play a major role in their lineup entering the 2026 season as well. The young catcher's breakout performance on the international stage had already become one of the most notable moments of the Italy vs. Team USA matchup before the injury abruptly ended his night. With the World Baseball Classic providing a global spotlight, Teel’s offensive surge briefly helped Italy build momentum against the United States before the game shifted focus to his health.

Now the pressure continues to build, with Team USA threatening late as the score sits at 8–5 with two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The United States is attempting to extend the inning and close the gap, while Italy remains just four outs away from securing a major World Baseball Classic victory.