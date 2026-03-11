When the Miami Heat stepped into Kaseya Center for their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards, little did they know that Bam Adebayo would make it a night that no one would ever forget. While a game against the Wizards these days feel like an automatic, if forgettable, win, Adebayo made sure that this would be stored forever in everybody's memory bank, as he exploded for a historic 83 points in the Heat's 150-129 win.

Adebayo shot 20-43 from the field (7-22 from deep) and 36-43 from the free-throw line, as the Wizards could not stop him from racking up points even when he's being double or triple-teamed. The rest of the Heat team wanted Adebayo to chase the record, and that's exactly what he did.

While Adebayo knows that it's his name that will be on the record books, he credited everyone on the Heat squad, as well as a higher being, for helping him make history.

“Man, I wish I could relive it twice. I credit god, my family, my teammates. This crowd. They kept feeding me the ball,” Adebayo told Kelly Saco of FanDuel Sports Network.

"Man, I wish I could relive it twice, I credit god" — SM Highlights

Entire Heat roster helped Bam Adebayo make history

It was especially apparent in the fourth quarter that the Heat squad only had one thing in mind: get Adebayo the basketball. They were force-feeding him the rock even though he was being double or triple-teamed. They were fouling the Wizards intentionally. They were setting screens for him off the ball, and they were even letting him handle the ball from backcourt.

Credit also must go to Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra for enabling Adebayo's historic scoring night. Some coaches would remove him from the game with the game out of the opponents' reach, but Adebayo remained in the game and fans got what they paid good money to see.