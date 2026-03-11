It was a night of historic proportions for the Miami Heat and particularly Bam Adebayo. Against the Washington Wizards, he scored 83 points, surpassing the late Kobe Bryant for the second-most points scored in an NBA game.

It was a moment that went viral immediately, with anyone who's anyone in the NBA celebrating. LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki, among them. Plus, Adebayo's fiancée, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, was right there at courtside celebrating the feat.

After the game, Adebayo took time to celebrate with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, per SM Highlights. As Adebayo came off the floor, Spoelstra was waiting for him with open arms and gave him a big hug.

Bam Adebayo gives his head coach Erik Spoelstra a big huge after dropping 83, this is love. ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PR48GY7ZrK — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 11, 2026

Before breaking Kobe's record, Adebayo surpassed LeBron James' mark of 61 points, the most points scored by a Heat player in a game. In the end, the Heat trounced the lowly Washington Wizards 150-129.

In all, Adebayo was 20-for-43 from the field, 7-for-22 from the 3-point line, and 36-of-43 at the foul line.

Article Continues Below

Also, Adebayo is averaging 18.9 points per game. On January 22, 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors. He was 28-for-46 from the field, 7-for-13 at the 3-point line, and 18-for-20 at the foul line.

The most points scored in an NBA game was by Wilt Chamberlain in March of 1962. That day, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Chamberlain and his Philadelphia Warriors were playing the New York Knicks.

Altogether, Chamberlain was 36-for-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the free throw line. The Warriors won 169-147.

It was a moment that still remains the benchmark for NBA individual excellence.

Adebayo has been with the Heat for nine seasons, beginning during the 2017-18 NBA season.