Bam Adebayo had the entire Miami Heat team invested in his historic scoring night in the making. In the end, the Heat squad helped Adebayo break Kobe Bryant's scoring record, becoming the proud owner of the NBA's second-highest scoring game after he finished with 83 points in a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards.

Adebayo's success almost became equally the team's as well, and they were celebrating with him way before the final buzzer had sounded. They were jumping for joy when Adebayo was fouled when he had 81 points, and they were exuberant as ever when he checked out after surpassing Bryant's scoring tally. After the game, the celebrations continued, as they showered the Heat star with water and joined him for his postgame interview.

It even reached the point where Kelly Saco of FanDuel Sports Network decided to give the microphone to Norman Powell, who then delivered a question for Adebayo that put his historic achievement in perspective.

“How does it feel to hear your name with Wilt, Bam, Kobe?” Powell asked, much to the delight of the crowd at Kaseya Center.

“Obviously, it's a top-three performance of all-time,” Adebayo responded with a huge smile on his face.

“Hell yeah!” Powell agreed.

Via @WadexFlash on X:

Norman Powell took the mic to congratulate Bam Adebayo: “How does it feel to have your name next to Wilt and Kobe?” THE VIBES ARE IMMACULATEpic.twitter.com/AlvQ207oAu — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 11, 2026

Heat's Bam Adebayo etches his name into the record books

Adebayo is now the proud owner of the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, and no one can ever take that away from him. In record books, his name will now be under Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game, which is simply ridiculous.

Some critics may say that the Heat shamelessly chased that game for Adebayo. They were intentionally fouling to get the ball back, and they were force-feeding Adebayo the rock. But at the end of the day, Adebayo scored 83 points, forever immortalizing this historic night.