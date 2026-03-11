Fans of the Miami Heat who did not buy tickets to the game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday are probably banging their heads against the wall right now.

Bam Adebayo treated the crowd at Kaseya Center to a historic evening, as he exploded for 83 points for the second-highest scoring game in league history.

He shot 20-of-43 from the field and 36-of-43 from the free-throw line en route to his eye-popping output. He added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

After the game, Adebayo looked for one of his biggest supporters: His girlfriend, A'ja Wilson. The couple had a sweet moment on the floor, sharing a long hug.

Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson share an emotional moment after he dropped 83, this is great. 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/vHk6hxV3Zn — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 11, 2026

Wilson, who stars for the Las Vegas Aces, has been spotted regularly at the Heat's games since she and Adebayo started dating in 2024.

During the postgame conference, the 28-year-old Adebayo gave the 29-year-old Wilson her flowers.

“She was complaining about how I got my 10,000th point and how she wanted me to wait. So, to have 83 (points) in the first game she's here is very special. You know, the behind-the-scenes, the workouts, the conversations, they're very motivating. Obviously, you see what she does. You get inspired every day by that. Thankful to have her in my life,” said Adebayo.

Article Continues Below

Who has tissues?

Bam on A'Ja Wilson 🥹 Bam: She was complaining I got my 10K point & she wanted me to wait. To have 83 the first game she's here is special. The behind the scenes, workouts, convos, they're very motivating. You see what she does. You get inspired every day by that. Thankful to… https://t.co/4WXJFgIfLg pic.twitter.com/4HMkzzE43C — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 11, 2026

With his career night, the three-time All-Star more than doubled his previous career-high of 41 points, which he set in 2021.

As he said, he is very inspired these days.

The Heat notched their sixth straight win and improved to 37-29.