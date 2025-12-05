The Detroit Lions earned a pivotal victory on Thursday Night Football, moving to 8-5 with a 44-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs served as the spark plug for Detroit's offense.

The Lions star ran in three touchdowns. It marked the third time he has done so this season, the most of any Detroit player since Cloyce Box in 1952, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Alongside his three scores, Gibbs took 12 carries 43 yards against the Cowboys. On the season, he has now run for 1,062 yards and 13 touchdowns; ranking third and second across the league in both stats respectively. As the Lions continue marching towards the playoffs, they'll be sure to continue riding Gibbs' hot hand.

His first touchdown against the Cowboys came from one-yard out, giving the team a 10-7 lead. Then Gibbs' next two scores wouldn't come until the fourth quarter. However, they helped put the Cowboys away as his 10-yard TD gave the Lions a 37-27 lead while his 13-yard scamper put the game away for good.

What can't be lost in the shuffle is the presence of fellow running back David Montgomery. He ran for 60 yards and a touchdown of his own against the Cowboys. Opposing defenses will continue to focus on the playmaking skills of Gibbs. But they can't forget what Montgomery brings to the table.

Lions fans won't soon forget Gibbs' three touchdown performance. At his rate, they may not have to wait long for another trio of scores. With Detroit having clear playoff attentions, Gibbs will only be fed the ball more.