The Detroit Lions got a much-needed win on Thursday Night Football. Detroit took their anger out on Dallas, stomping them 44-30 in a game that had huge ramifications for the NFC playoff picture. The Lions are still on the outside looking in, but they took an important step forward with last night's victory.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was fired up during his postgame locker room speech after TNF.

“That's a damn good win, guys, f****** real good” Campbell said during his locker room speech. “Nobody f****** tells us who we are. Nobody man. We write our own story, we said it all along. That's a way to show up, man. Way to f****** show up. We do what we want to do and how we're gonna do it.”

Campbell praised his team for showing up in a big moment. But he also made it clear that they've got plenty of work to do moving forward.

“You guys showed up,” Campbell continued. “Was it perfect? F*** no. Do we have a lot of clean up? F*** yeah. That's a good win, man. That was a hot team. Alright? And that's one down. We got another one to go after this. But we get a little breather here.”

Detroit finally has some optimism heading into the final quarter of the regular season.

Lions come alive on offense against Cowboys on TNF

Detroit's offense has been streaky ever since Campbell took over play-calling duties. But they had one of their best games of the season on Thursday night.

As usual, Jahmyr Gibbs had a great game. The speedy running back had 12 carries for 43 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. But he was most effective as a receiver, hauling in seven receptions for 77 yards.

But it was Jared Goff who kept Detroit's offense humming at peak efficiency. He went 25-of-34 for 309 passing yards with one touchdown. Goff primarily spread the ball around to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but also sprinkled in targets for Gibbs, David Montgomery, and other tertiary targets.

It also helped that Detroit's defense contributed three takeaways, giving the offense extra opportunities to score.

Hopefully Detroit can carry this momentum into their next game.

Now the Lions have some extra time to rest before a huge Week 15 matchup with the Rams.