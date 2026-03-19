The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 124-116 for their seventh consecutive victory. It was also the Lakers' second victory in three days against the Rockets, giving them the tiebreaker in the battle for the No. 3 seed. After the win over the Rockets, the Lakers now have won the tiebreaker against all their nearest Western Conference opponents, according to LA sports reporter Law Murray.

“Lakers should cruise into third seed in West and a semifinals visit. They have all the relevant tiebreakers -2-1 vs. Rockets this season (can only play three quarters – 2-1 vs. Nuggets (lost in Memphis) – 3-0 vs. Timberwolves (Ant knee),” Law posted on X.

The Lakers swept a two-game set this week in Houston. Remarkably, it was a vast turnaround after their poor performance against the Rockets on Christmas Day. The win moved Los Angeles to a 44-25 record with a 1.5-game lead over the Timberwolves. They also hold a 2.5-game lead over the Rockets.

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The Lakers are hitting their stride as the final stretch of the regular season nears. Currently, the No. 3 seed seems to be the goal since they are trailing the San Antonio Spurs by seven games with 13 left to play. Because of that, the Lakers likely will start the playoffs as the No. 3 seed if they continue to rack up wins.

These two wins were a vast accomplishment in what could be a playoff preview between the Lakers and Rockets. If the teams were to meet again, it could turn into one of the best series of the playoffs.