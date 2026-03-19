Mar 19, 2026 at 9:28 AM ET

It does not take a lot to get Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic fired up. Even the smallest quip might trigger his competitiveness. Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis would testify to that.

Unprompted or not, Doncic went off again on Wednesday. He dropped 40 points on 12-of-25 shooting, including seven three-pointers, to lead the Lakers past the Houston Rockets, 124-116, at Toyota Center.

The six-time All-Star chirped at the crowd throughout the game, especially after he made back-to-back long bombs in the fourth quarter, which sucked the life out of the Rockets.

LUKA IS UNREAL! Luka Doncic dances with his defender and drills a CRAZY step back three 🎯 pic.twitter.com/jiWPexAKs3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2026

He continued to talk smack with the fans after the final buzzer. In the postgame conference, Doncic revealed what was said to him—sort of.

“Some guy was talking crazy. Showing me his, uh, never mind,” said Doncic, who also had nine rebounds and 10 assists.

“(My reply) was in English. I made sure he understands it.”

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Luka on trash talking with the fans at the end of the game: "Some guy was talking crazy. Showing me his…uhh nevermind. It was in English I made sure he understands it" 😂 pic.twitter.com/sZ2Isx5Lmr — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 19, 2026

The 27-year-old Doncic has been known to run his mouth on the hardwood, so it wasn't surprising that he exchanged, uh, sweet nothings with the fans.

The Lakers notched their seventh straight win, with Doncic averaging close to 39.0 points in the stretch.

Los Angeles shot 61% from the field, including 47% from long distance. The team also held Rockets forward Kevin Durant to just 18 points on 11 attempts.

Doncic got plenty of support from running mate LeBron James, who finished with 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting, five rebounds, and two assists. Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves, meanwhile, combined for 30 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, and four blocks.

Doncic will look to continue his hot streak when they visit the Miami Heat on Thursday. Fans can only hope that fatigue won't settle in for the Purple and Gold amid their heavy schedule.