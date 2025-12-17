Notre Dame Fighting Irish star running back Jeremiyah Love has made a decision on his future. Love announced that he plans to take his talents to the pros.

In a social media post via his official Instagram account, Love said, ” I have made the decision to declare for the NFL Draft.”

Love added that he knows he is ready for the next challenge.

“I know I am prepared for this moment because of the amazing people I have in my life and I want to thank them now. First and foremost, I want to thank God. Without him, none of this would be possible,” shared Love, who came in third in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting.

Love is expected to be among the prospects taken early at the 2026 NFL Draft, especially after what he showed on the field in what turned out to be his final season with the Fighting Irish. In the 2025 college football season, Jeremiyah Love set a new program record in single-season touchdown total with 21 scores, breaking the mark previously held by Notre Dame legend Jerome Bettis.

Notre Dame leaned heavily on Love's ability to gash defenses with his legs over his last two seasons with the program. Over that stretch, he accumulated 2,497 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on 362 carries and added 517 receiving yards and five scores on 55 receptions through 28 games.

The 2025 Doak Walker Award winner closed out his statement with a heartfelt message, promising that he'll try to be at his best in the next chapter of his career.

“It is with a wealth of gratitude, I will take the many experiences Notre Dame has given me and apply those lessons learned as I move onto the next level. I look forward to representing my family and Notre Dame in the NFL.”