The Miami Heat have been playing some improved basketball lately, recently getting back into the win column with a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls. Still, there is plenty of speculation that Pat Riley and the Heat front office could look to make a move before the February 5 trade deadline, with the biggest name on the market being Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Recently, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints broke down the latest on where the Heat stand in a potential pursuit of the Greek Freak.

“Ongoing discussions have also been had between the Bucks and Heat regarding Antetokounmpo, yet league sources say Milwaukee wants all of Miami's young assets, including Tyler Herro,” reported Siegel.

He also noted that “So far, it doesn't seem like the Heat have made all of their assets readily available to trade at this deadline like the Warriors have, resulting in the Bucks' counter-offers to this point.”

At this point, it seems more likely that the Heat will wait until the summer to push all of their chips to the center of the table on a potential Antetokounmpo deal, but it's still certainly possible that they could get more aggressive over the coming few days.

The Heat have been on a treadmill of mediocrity over the last two-plus seasons, having lost in the first round in uncompetitive fashion against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2025, and the Boston Celtics the year before that.

Miami's days of mustering up deep playoff runs with Jimmy Butler and a Motley crew of role players are well behind them, and the fanbase is clamoring for the team to either fully embrace a rebuild or once again go big-game hunting in either the trade market or free agency.

Antetokounmpo would certainly fit that bill to a tee.

In any case, the Heat will next take the floor on Tuesday evening vs the Atlanta Hawks.