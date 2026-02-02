The trade deadline is just a few days away, and one of the teams to closely monitor is the Miami Heat. While they are playing at a high level this season despite their injury-stricken roster, a bold change could be needed.

The Heat have young assets to offer, and the front office, led by president Pat Riley, has a history of not being tight-fisted when it comes to parting ways with key players. Just ask Jimmy Butler, Shaquille O'Neal, and Hassan Whiteside.

Miami has been to the NBA Finals in the last six seasons, proving that it remains a perennial contender. Perhaps a midseason addition could be the key to bringing back the Larry O'Brien Trophy to South Beach.

Miami Heat's Perfect Trade Deadline Scenario

The obvious hole in the Heat's roster is the point guard spot. While the NBA has evolved into positionless basketball, Miami could use a steady floor general. No offense to Davion Mitchell, Dru Smith, and Kasparas Jakucionis, but they are not exactly top-tier PGs.

With that said, the Heat should get Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Terry Rozier and Simone Fontecchio.

The Heat have long prized toughness, two-way ability, and players who can thrive in high-pressure moments. Holiday checks every box. He’s a two-time champion, a six-time All-Defensive Team member, and a steadying presence.

Simply put, he is the quintessential player for coach Erik Spoelstra. He fits the well-known “Heat Culture.” Holiday’s professionalism, physicality, and unselfishness align seamlessly with what Spoelstra demands. He does not need plays drawn for him to impact a game. Plus, he will be a calming voice in the locker room.

The 35-year-old veteran can ease the scoring load of Adebayo, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Tyler Herro, while instantly improving the Heat's defense. Spoelstra can even experiment with a backcourt of Holiday and Mitchell if Miami needs to apply more defensive pressure.

Mitchell can even retain his starting role, with Holiday coming off the bench. A second unit of Holiday, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Kel'el Ware, and Pelle Larson can do damage.

Moreover, chemistry will not be much of a problem. Holiday has already spent time with Spoelstra and Bam Adebayo on Team USA.

It could be argued that Holiday's age is not ideal for the Heat in terms of future-building. But the Heat will not be giving up a lot with Rozier and Fontecchio.

While Fontecchio has been solid off the bench in his first year in South Beach, his role is already redundant with Jaquez, Jovic, and Pelle Larsson.

Ending the Terry Rozier Saga

Trading away Rozier, meanwhile, will be a massive sigh of relief for the Heat. The 31-year-old guard has been like a pebble in a shoe due to his legal issues linked to sports betting.

At this point, it is clear that Rozier is an unwanted asset, and Miami is eager to dump him. The Heat have placed Rozier, who pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, since his arrest in October. He was released on bail worth $3 million.

With Rozier out of the picture, the Heat will be rid of an off-court distraction, giving them more energy to focus on the mission ahead.

Realistically, it is nearly implausible for the Heat to easily unload Rozier, especially for a proven player like Holiday. But this is a dream scenario, right?