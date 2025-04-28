Game 4 was a nightmare for the Milwaukee Bucks. Down double digits in the second half against the Pacers, things got even worse when Damian Lillard went down with a serious injury. Now, Milwaukee’s season is on the edge, and so is the future of its franchise star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After the games, fans started speculating wildly about a Giannis trade this offseason.

“Giannis era in Milwaukee has ended,” @JimmyHayward56 wrote. “Without healthy Dame, he shouldn't stay here to waste two more years. Just trade him this offseason that's good to both him and Bucks.”

They also think that it will be Giannis who requests the move.

“Giannis gone request a trade my boy,” @Dozayy_ tweeted.

And gave specific reasons for the request.

“‘Bucks won’t trade Giannis if he wants to stay.' Sure. But why would he want to stay? Dame out next year. His best friend was traded this year. Brook will be gone, @notbobkoz speculated. “And the future isn’t bright at all and we have very few picks to work with. So… Will he wanna stay?”

If Giannis were to request a trade this summer, several teams would be waiting by the phone. The New York Knicks have both the contracts and the hunger for a true superstar. The Miami Heat, always looking for big names, could offer a package built around Tyler Herro and draft picks. Golden State could get creative, pairing Giannis with Stephen Curry for a few more championship runs, with Jimmy Butler.

Every team in the league would at least ask. But it would come down to who can offer Milwaukee a deal big enough to convince them to move their two-time MVP.

Giannis hasn’t said anything publicly. But if the Bucks season ends with another early playoff exit and a roster full of question marks, Giannis will have some serious thinking to do. He’s made it clear he wants to win not just compete. If Milwaukee can't give him a real shot at another title, someone else will. This summer could be the moment where loyalty meets reality, and Giannis decides it’s time to chase greatness somewhere else.