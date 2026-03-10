The Milwaukee Bucks (27-36) have approximately one month to erase a four-game deficit and vault themselves into the NBA Play-In Tournament, but injury setbacks could squash any hope that players have of extending their campaign past the regular season. A thin frontcourt is an immediate concern for Tuesday night's home matchup versus the Phoenix Suns (37-27). Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims are both unavailable for the inter-conference clash, per The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have to mount another herculean effort if the Bucks are going to successfully defend Fiserv Forum from Devin Booker and company. Portis is out with a thoracic spine contusion, while Sims nurses right patella tendonitis. The former has been on a hot shooting run for some time now, and the latter has recently been a strong presence on the glass.

Although the Suns are still missing Dillon Brooks, they could have a prime opportunity to impose their toughness against the Bucks. Antetokounmpo will not roll over, however. He came back from a calf strain with the purpose of leading Milwaukee to an unlikely playoff berth. He understands what is required of him in order to complete that grueling mission.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP must shoulder even more responsibilities amid the Portis and Sims injury news. Though, the entire team should feel a potent sense of urgency in this one. The Bucks are currently chasing the dynamic Charlotte Hornets (32-33) for 10th place in the East, but because they do not face them again this season, there are limited opportunities to bridge the gap.

Ergo, Milwaukee does not have the luxury of waiting to get healthy. This group must rise above this latest adversity and ride a wave of fan support to a much-needed victory.