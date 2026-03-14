Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status remains uncertain as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for a road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday afternoon. The Bucks (27–38) listed the former MVP as questionable on their latest injury report due to right calf injury management ahead of the 3:00 p.m. ET tip-off at State Farm Arena.

UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game due to an ankle sprain.

Milwaukee continues to monitor Antetokounmpo’s workload as the team navigates a difficult stretch of the season. The 31-year-old last appeared in Thursday night’s 112–105 loss to the Miami Heat, delivering another strong performance despite the defeat. Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12-for-24 from the field and 7-for-11 from the free-throw line across 29 minutes.

Through 35 games this season, Antetokounmpo has remained the centerpiece of Milwaukee’s offense. He is averaging 27.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and one steal per game while shooting an efficient 62.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range in 29 minutes per contest.

Milwaukee enters Saturday’s contest looking to halt a three-game losing streak as the team attempts to regain traction in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks’ injury report also includes several other players whose availability remains uncertain.

Bucks await Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update as Hawks ride eight-game win streak

Article Continues Below

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable due to right calf injury management. Ousmane Dieng is also questionable while dealing with an illness. Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as questionable with right knee synovitis. Alex Antetokounmpo and Cormac Ryan are both listed as out as part of their G League two-way assignments.

Atlanta enters the matchup with momentum on its side. The Hawks (35–31) currently hold the longest active winning streak in the NBA, having won eight consecutive games heading into Saturday’s contest. The surge has helped Atlanta climb the Eastern Conference standings while strengthening its playoff positioning.

With Antetokounmpo’s status still uncertain, Milwaukee could face a difficult challenge against one of the league’s hottest teams. The Bucks will likely make a final determination on his availability closer to game time following additional evaluation of his calf condition.

Saturday’s game concludes a brief two-game road trip for Milwaukee. The team will return to Fiserv Forum on Sunday afternoon to host the Indiana Pacers (15–52) at 3:30 p.m. ET as the Bucks attempt to steady their season during the closing stretch.