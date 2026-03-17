The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks will play on Tuesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with an injury, however.

Giannis was on the injury report before ultimately being made available for Milwaukee's game on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers, a game the Bucks won 134-123. Antetokounmpo suffered an injury scare during the matchup, though.

Here's everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Cavs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Cavs

Giannis is dealing with a left ankle sprain. According to the NBA injury report, the Bucks superstar is listed as questionable to play on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee is hoping to earn an upset victory. The 28-39 Bucks are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavs, meanwhile, are 41-27 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

It goes without saying, but Antetokounmpo's final injury status will be crucial for the Bucks as they look to upset the Cavaliers. When it comes to the question of if Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Cavs, however, the answer is maybe.

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Bucks injury report

The Bucks have five players listed on the injury report for Tuesday night's game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left ankle sprain): Questionable

Ousmane Dieng (illness): Questionable

Myles Turner (right calf strain): Questionable

Alex Antetokounmpo (G League two-way): Out

Cormac Ryan (G League two-way): Out

Cavs injury report

The Cavs have six players on the injury report.