As Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo exited Monday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a groin injury, there was some nervousness about the severity of the issue. While there were concerns regarding the Bucks and Antetokounmpo, Shams Charania of ESPN has the timeline for the star.

Charania reports that Antetokounmpo is suffering from a “low-grade groin strain” and that he will miss one to two weeks of action. This is no doubt seen as “positive,” as Charania points out, as he's crucial to Milwaukee's success.

“Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a low-grade left groin strain and will miss 1 to 2 weeks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Positive outcome after tests Tuesday for Antetokounmpo, who is the only player in the NBA averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds.”

Antetokounmpo is off to another outstanding season, currently averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 62.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Bucks' Doc Rivers on Giannis Antetokounmpo's groin injury

While Antetokounmpo was on the Bucks' injury report ahead of the game against the Cavaliers on Monday, it was due to a left knee injury, but it seemed not to be serious, being listed as “probable.” However, the 30-year-old would play 13 minutes until he left the game, where head coach Doc Rivers had a concerning outlook right after the game, while going through how Antetokounmpo reacted during the contest.

“I don't know what it is. It doesn't look good right now,” Rivers said, according to Yahoo Sports. “We've got some work to do. We're going to either find somebody or find something to run that will pay dividends later.”

“He grabbed it in the first quarter, and I asked him, and he said it was fine,” Rivers continued. “Then, I think, he grabbed it again, and he said it was fine. Then, the third time is when it happened, but I think it happened earlier, in my opinion.”

At any rate, Milwaukee is 8-7, looking to keep the ship afloat until Antetokounmpo returns in one to two weeks, with the team's next game coming against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. The earliest the star would return comes next Wednesday against the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup game.