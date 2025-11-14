The Milwaukee Bucks have been up and down to open up the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 7-5 ahead of Friday evening's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks have seen some unexpected contributions from role players like Ryan Rollins, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been arguably the best player in the NBA through three weeks, but it's still unclear if this team can truly compete.

This being the case, Bucks fans would be forgiven for reminiscing about the days of 2021, in which the team pulled through and won a championship against the Phoenix Suns.

Recently, the Suns announced a new court that looked quite similar to the one they sported during the 2021 season, and the Bucks' social media team saw an opportunity to take a friendly jab at their former rivals.

“We're fond of that court,” wrote the Bucks on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bucks won only one game on the road in the 2021 Finals, taking Game 5 in epic fashion thanks to a late dunk from Antetokounmpo on a lob from Jrue Holiday, but it was all they needed, as Milwaukee went 3-0 at home in the series.

Can the Bucks reach those heights again?

Now, the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to rekindle the magic of that 2021 season, albeit with a new cast of characters surrounding Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee has seen some solid play from new players like Myles Turner and others this season, but the team still seems to be a star short of true contention, even in the weakened Eastern Conference.

Through it all, Antetokounmpo has been playing the best basketball of his career, and 7-5 is a solid place for Milwaukee to be at this early juncture of the season.

In any case, the Bucks will next take the floor on Friday evening at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET.