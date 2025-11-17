Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will look to bounce back from Saturday's loss in a blowout to the Los Angeles Lakers when they face the Cleveland Cavs on Monday. Dealing with a lingering left knee injury, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable on the Bucks' injury report.

Giannis finished with 32 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 13-of-18 free throws, 10 rebounds, and five assists against the Lakers. He'll most likely play against the Cavs as the Bucks will look to improve their 8-6 record 14 games into the regular season.

Averaging 32.6 points on 63% shooting, including 50% from deep, 11.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks, Antetokounmpo is posting MVP-caliber numbers for the Bucks. The team's inconsistent offense surrounding Giannis is starting to show. Kyle Kuzma's impressive 29-point performance in a 147-134 overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets was bookended by an eight-point game in a 111-100 loss to the Hornets and a one-point performance in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

Myles Turner scored three points on 1-for-4 shooting. Moreover, the Bucks' defense ranks in the bottom half of the NBA this season.

Zach Lowe suggests Bucks trade for Anthony Davis

Article Continues Below

NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes the Bucks should trade for Anthony Davis this season, which would give All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo the kind of support he needs to make a deep playoff run. Lowe proposed an interesting trade for the Bucks, which he believes would be best for both teams, he said, on The Zach Lowe Show.

“You can make a deal of (Kyle) Kuzma, plus Myles Turner, plus a first-round pick, for Anthony Davis. I'm just saying. The team's playing pretty well, and again, whenever a team trades for Anthony Davis, you've got to eat that extension probably… just, Giannis and AD? OK, I can get with that,” said Lowe, per NBA Courtside on X, formerly Twitter.

While his injury history has plagued this season and the second half of last season, Davis is an ideal running mate for Antetokounmpo, when healthy, and could be the difference between the Bucks reaching the playoffs and making a deep run toward the NBA Finals.