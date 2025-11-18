Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the second half of the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Monday after suffering a groin injury.

Antetokounmpo left the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the second quarter. He went straight to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

He finished with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 13 minutes. He also had four turnovers.

After the game, Bucks coach Doc Rivers revealed that Antetokounmpo, who will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, was bothered by his strained groin as early as the first quarter, as reported by ESPN's Jamal Collier.

Rivers also made a concerning remark about the two-time MVP.

“I don't know what it is. It doesn't look good right now,” said Rivers. “We've got some work to do. We're going to either find somebody or find something to run that will pay dividends later.”

Judging by his comment, it looks like the Bucks are already preparing for the worst.

It will be difficult to duplicate the production of Antetokounmpo, who was averaging career-highs of 32.6 points and 7.1 assists on top of 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks before his groin injury.

The Bucks lost to the Cavaliers, 118-106, dropping them to 8-7.

Milwaukee was led by Ryan Rollins with 24 points, three rebounds, and five assists, while Myles Turner added 15 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

They will return to action on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers, who got Paul George back from knee injury.