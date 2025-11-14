The Milwaukee Bucks received encouraging news ahead of their upcoming NBA Cup matchup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable with a left knee patellar tendinopathy issue. Despite battling discomfort for much of the season, the two-time MVP has continued to play at an elite level, and all signs point to him suiting up when the Bucks face the Charlotte Hornets.

Milwaukee enters the game at 7-5, but momentum is not fully on their side. Just days earlier, the Bucks suffered a surprising loss to the struggling Hornets, who sit at 4-7 and are managing injuries of their own.

That defeat exposed defensive lapses and inconsistent offensive flow, particularly without Giannis operating at full strength. With NBA Cup group-stage positioning on the line, Milwaukee will be eager to respond with urgency.

Giannis’ availability will be crucial. Even while managing a knee issue described as patellar tendinopathy, he has remained one of the league’s most dominant forces, consistently logging high-scoring performances and carrying the Bucks through uneven stretches.

Cooper Flagg… welcome to your Kodak moment. Giannis just posterized the #1 pick!pic.twitter.com/X5mFJt6ZjN — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 11, 2025

His presence changes the geometry of the offense.

Charlotte, meanwhile, is dealing with a long injury list as well. Brandon Miller (left shoulder subluxation), Josh Green (shoulder surgery), and Grant Williams (knee surgery) remain out, while LaMelo Ball and KJ Simpson are listed as probable.

That didn’t stop them from taking down Milwaukee on Wednesday, capitalizing on hustle plays and perimeter shot-making. The Hornets will again look to test Milwaukee’s defense with pace and ball movement.

For the Bucks, this NBA Cup game is more than just a rematch; it's an early-season opportunity to reassert themselves after inconsistent performances. Getting Giannis back on the floor, even at less than 100%, dramatically boosts their chances of avoiding a second straight loss to Charlotte.

With tournament stakes, revenge motivation, and the potential return of their superstar, the Bucks will aim to use this matchup to regain rhythm and strengthen their standing in the group stage.