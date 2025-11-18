Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks are holding their breath after Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a left groin injury in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at Rocket Arena.

According to ClutchPoints' Spencer Davies, Antetokounmpo will not return in the second half, dealing the Bucks a massive blow.

He grimaced in pain as he tried to get up from the floor in the second quarter. He tallied 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 13 minutes in the opening half. He also had four turnovers.

Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis are expected to fill the void with Antetokounmpo's exit.

It goes without saying that the Bucks cannot afford to lose the two-time MVP. He is the heart and soul of the squad and its most competitive player. He is averaging career-highs of 32.6 points and 7.1 assists this season on top of 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

Milwaukee is already without Kevin Porter Jr., who is still recovering from a knee injury.

It is the first time that Antetokounmpo has suffered a groin injury, which could sideline him for at least a week. The wear and tear from his style of play may be slowly catching up to him.

The nine-time All-Star is trying to lead the Bucks to a deeper run in the playoffs after suffering three consecutive defeats in the first round. They are still groping for consistency as they are 4-5 in their last nine games.

As of writing, the Bucks are down by four points to the Cavaliers, 92-88, heading to the fourth quarter.