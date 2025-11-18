The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 11. While Dallas’ offense has shined in 2025 the team’s defense has lagged behind, ranking 31st overall in the league. But the Cowboys received defensive reinforcements on Monday night and the unit looked impressed.

Quinnen Williams is the biggest addition to Dallas’ defense. Brought in at the NFL trade deadline, the veteran defensive tackle provides an important inside push on the D-line and he can derail a run game as well. Williams got his first sack as a Cowboy on MNF, making an immediate impact on his new team.

Marcus Spears spoke highly of Williams after his debut with Dallas. “I like the depth that they have on the D-line, especially on the interior. I think Quinnen's ability is gonna free up these other D Tackles and pass rushers. And sometimes that's how you multiply and get better,” Spears said, per NFL on ESPN.

Cowboys defense primed for midseason turnaround

“Now, this was the Raiders. But I would be very concerned if they didn’t dominate the Raiders’ offensive line. I would probably have more worries if I didn’t see them have that type of success,” Spears added.

“So, stoutness and interior pass rush matters in this league. And I think adding Quinnen Williams was going to make this defense better anyway. But getting DeMarvion Overshown back, getting a little bit healthy on the back end. Defensively these guys should get better because of personnel.”

The Cowboys’ much-maligned defense looked like a completely different group after early season struggles. Dallas held the Raiders to 236 total yards of offense despite copious garbage time on Monday night. Rookie RB Ashton Jeanty was limited to just seven yards on six carries as the Cowboys shut down Las Vegas’ run game.

Dallas also got to Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback was sacked four times in Week 11. In a stellar debut, Williams racked up four total tackles, 1.5 sacks, a tackle for a loss and a game-high five quarterback hits. Brian Schottenheimer is also on the Williams bandwagon. “We should keep him,” the head coach joked after the standout MNF performance.

“Next week will be a really good test,” Spears noted, as the Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. “But I’ve seen Quinnen Williams play well against really good teams, so I look forward to it.”