ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins gave Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo his flowers, mentioning Hall of Fame forward Tim Duncan, in his latest take on the postseason. After a 136-111 blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Antetokounmpo commended his Bucks’ mindset before the postseason. In delivering his playoff predictions for the Eastern Conference, Perkins picked the Indiana Pacers to knock off Milwaukee.

However, Perkins says he wouldn’t be surprised if the best-of-7 series reached its limit before seeing Antetokounmpo and the Bucks win Game 7. Perkins considers Antetokounmpo the league’s second-greatest power forward behind Duncan, per ESPN’s NBA Today.

“In my eyes, Giannis is the second-greatest power forward of all time behind Tim Duncan,” Perkins said. “Him being able to make guys around him better at a high rate. Every time I took up, Giannis is getting a triple-double. This is an opportunity for Giannis to go into this postseason and show the world that, hey, I’m Giannis Antetokounmpo. I’m still one of the best, if not the best, players in the world.”

Antetokounmpo has turned in an MVP-caliber season in 2024-25. Averaging his career-bests in points (30.4) and rebounds (11.9), and second-best shooting percentage (60.3%), Giannis has turned in yet another impressive campaign. However, can he carry this year’s Bucks team to a deep playoff run in the postseason? Kendrick Perkins isn't quite sure.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's ‘competiting' take after Bucks win

After the Bucks beat the Pelicans on Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed his team’s mindset ahead of the postseason. Antetokounmpo is satisfied with where his team is right now.

“We’re competing. We’re able to score the ball. We always keep our composure no matter what time and score,” Antetokounmpo said. “Guys are competing. I love where we are right now. We just got to stay humble and go at each game in front of us with everything that we have.”

Still, Antetokounmpo reminded reporters that a late regular-season win is nothing compared to playoff basketball.

“The intensity is higher. Their attention to detail is different. Their physicality is different. Some people can say that their body gets heavier. No, it’s not the same,” Antetokounmpo added. “It’s not the same. But, at the end of the day, it’s basketball, and I believe that teams cannot just flip the switch.

“Just because it’s the playoffs, you’ll become Michael Jordan — I don’t think it works that way. I think you have to build habits throughout the regular season, throughout every single day, week, and month that you play in the regular season,” Antetokounmpo concluded.

The Bucks will face the Pistons on Friday.