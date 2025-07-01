The Milwaukee Bucks hinted at significant changes coming in free agency and continue to deliver on that notion. Within minutes of signing Myles Turner and subsequently releasing Damian Lillard, the Bucks made another notable move by adding veteran guard Gary Harris.

Harris signed a two-year deal, with a player option in the second year, per ESPN's Shams Charania. He joins the team after four and a half seasons with the Orlando Magic, who declined his 2025-2026 team option to make him a free agent.

Coming off a 3.0 point-per-game season, Harris is far from a stat-stuffer, but is a valuable leader who has played key roles on successful teams. Harris fits into any roster as a three-and-D wing who welcomes occasional ball-handling duties. He joins a Bucks team that desperately needed to add shooting after trading Khris Middleton at the 2025 deadline.

While the specifics of Harris' deal have not yet been released, it is likely less than the two-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Magic in 2024. The Bucks released Lillard to make room for Turner's deal, suggesting they would not go over budget for a player of Harris' caliber.

Gary Harris joins Myles Turner in Bucks' wild free agency class

Many expected the Bucks to make significant moves in free agency, but nobody predicted what actually happened. By signing Turner and releasing Lillard, Milwaukee appears intent on changing its entire foundation around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks were already prepared to lose Brook Lopez in free agency, and did so by replacing him with a younger player in Turner. However, Milwaukee re-signed role players Bobby Portis and Gary Trent Jr.

The team's new direction is reportedly upsetting Antetokounmpo, who was already on shaky terms with the team. Antetokounmpo is still under contract for three more years, but if the situation worsens, he could easily force his way out. Despite the Bucks' moderate success levels, ‘The Greek Freak' continues to spark annual trade rumors.

