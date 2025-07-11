The Milwaukee Bucks are under as much pressure as anyone this offseason, because if they fail to make marked progress in the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo could request a trade. Ergo, the organization must work feverishly to identify players who can aid its potential rise. Pricey free agents like Myles Turner are not the only ones who fall under that category. One or more members of the franchise's Summer League squad may be of service.

The Bucks' youngsters and roster hopefuls showcased their abilities and tenacity in a 90-89 buzzer-beating win versus the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Milwaukee trailed by seven points with two and a half minutes remaining before roaring back. Fourth-year point guard Jamaree Bouyea sunk the game-winning, step-back 3-pointer from 25 feet out as time expired.

JAMAREE BOUYEA GAME WINNER VS THE NUGGETS 🚨👀pic.twitter.com/CYwRYOP2XU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Elation filled Milwaukee's Summer Leaguers, a feel-good moment that the team and fans could enjoy after a disappointing end to the 2024-25 campaign, and a bittersweet beginning to the offseason. Following Damian Lillard's release and the constant Antetokounmpo speculation, there is something undoubtedly refreshing about a complicated-free moment.

The unrestrained enthusiasm that Bouyea and his teammates experienced by stealing a W in Las Vegas, which does not happen often in that town, reminds people what is at stake during Summer League play. Men are fighting for their jobs and NBA dreams. A hard-fought victory alone is obviously not going to determine roster slots, but it may force Bucks brass to give more consideration to certain individuals.

Will a key contributor emerge from Bucks' Summer League team?

Article Continues Below

Bouyea, who played five games with Milwaukee last season, is hoping to earn another stint in The Association. Although he shot a modest 5-of-13 from the field, the 26-year-old showed incredible composure and clutch prowess in the final seconds of the contest. He certainly impressed the Bucks Summer League head coach.

“Wanted to get the ball into JB's hands, downhill to his right hand,” Jason Love told reporters, per The Athletic's Eric Nehm. “Guys executed the play. He's a big-time player. Made a big-time shot.”

Bouyea is extremely grateful he was given the opportunity to succeed with the game on the line. “Coach said for the win, so that's what I tried to do,” the former San Francisco star revealed. “Like the playground, playing with my brothers when I was a kid. Dream come true.”

Jamaree Bouyea was not the only one who shined in Milwaukee's triumph over Denver. Chris Livingston and Cormac Ryan each scored a game-high 18 points and Pete Nance posted 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. This group will look to keep the good vibes rolling when it faces the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon.