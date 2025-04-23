As if the first-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers was not intense enough, some players got into it early in Game 2 of the matchup Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Late in the first period of the contest, Bucks shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. and Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin were both slapped with technical fouls following a skirmish.

It all started when, with Milwaukee trailing the Pacers by 12 points, Indiana forward Pascal Siakam tried to recover his own miss at point-blank range as Trent attempted to yank the ball away from his possession. Siakam didn't seem to like Trent's aggressiveness, as he got up immediately from the floor and appeared to charge at Trent's direction before Bucks big man Bobby Portis stepped in the way.

The full sequence of the altercation between Bucks and Pacers players. Double techs were assessed to Benn Mathurin and Gary Trent Jr., where the latter tried to rip the ball away from Pascal Siakam.pic.twitter.com/7WkpCBy2lj https://t.co/6t0kkeWD8M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The intense moment got fans buzzing on social media.

“I love that these teams don’t like each other,” commented a fan.

“I’ve never witnessed such ruthless bloodshed before. That’s wild af for a game 2,” sarcastically noted by a social media user on X (formerly Twitter).

From a different commenter: “NBA is so back”

“Bro wtf did Siakam get mad for he literally ripped the ball,” observed another.

Trent and the Bucks entered Game 2 looking to even the series following a 117-98 loss in the series opener.

With Damian Lillard back after a long absence due to a calf issue, Milwaukee went into the contest feeling confident about its chances to take down the Pacers before returning home for Games 3 and 4. However, the Pacers zoomed to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and carried an eight-point lead into the third period.

Regardless of the outcome of Game 2, the Bucks and the Pacers will still see each other in multiple games, so one can expect more heated moments as the series goes deeper.