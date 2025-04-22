The Milwaukee Bucks have their backs against the wall early in their series in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. In Game 1 last Saturday, Milwaukee got crushed by Tyrese Haliburton in a 117-98 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. It was glaring evidence of how much the Bucks miss the presence of Damian Lillard. The veteran point guard has not seen action on the court in 15 games straight, dating back to the 2024-25 NBA regular season, due to a concerning vein thrombosis in his calf.

But recent reports about the status of the nine-time NBA All-Star suggest that he's close to returning to action. Here's everything we know about Damian Lillard's injury and his playing status vs. the Pacers.

Damian Lillard injury status vs. Pacers

Lillard's status for Game 2 of the Pacers series remains up in the air, as the NBA's official report has him labeled as questionable for this Tuesday night's matchup.

With Lillard unavailable in the series opener, Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was largely left with the huge responsibility of providing much of Milwaukee's offense. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player led all scorers in Game 1 with 36 points on a 14-for-23 shooting from the field while no other Bucks starter had more than nine points. In fact, two players on the Bucks' starting unit, namely Taurean Prince and Kyle Kuzma, did not even record a single point.

On Monday, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers provided a positive update on Lillard, who put up averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists through 58 games in the regular season.

“He’s close. He looks great to me,” Rivers said of Lillard (h/t Eric Nehm of The Athletic).

So, when it comes to the status of Damian Lillard and whether he is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is probably.

Bucks injury report

Apart from Lillard, all of the Bucks' key players are healthy and ready to go against the Pacers in Game 2. Only power forward Tyler Smith, who averaged just 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in the regular season, is on the team's injury report along with Lillard. The 20-year-old Smith is listed out wiht an ankle injury.

Pacers injury report

Indiana is also generally healthy, with just Isaiah Jackson's name appearing on the team's injury report. Jackson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury last November.