The NBA Playoffs continue, and the Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping to even out the series after taking the loss in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers when they come into their matchup on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Bucks-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Pacers look to build on their dominant Game 1 win as they host the Bucks for Game 2 of this first-round showdown. Indiana’s depth was on full display, with six players scoring in double figures and Pascal Siakam leading the way with 25 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 36 points and 12 rebounds, but Milwaukee’s supporting cast struggled, shooting just 34% from the field. The Bucks desperately need more from their role players—and possibly the return of Damian Lillard—to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole. Expect Indiana’s fast-paced offense and home-court edge to test Milwaukee again.

Here are the Bucks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Bucks-Pacers Game 2 Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +160

Indiana Pacers: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

Despite falling in Game 1, the Milwaukee Bucks are well-positioned to cover the spread and potentially steal Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Milwaukee has thrived as an underdog this season, winning 11 of 26 games outright when not favored, and they’ve covered the spread in seven of their last ten contests. The Bucks’ offense remains potent, averaging 115.5 points per game, just 0.4 more than the Pacers allow, and their field goal percentage (48.6%) outpaces what Indiana typically surrenders to opponents. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to play at an MVP level, averaging 30.4 points per game, and has shown the ability to carry his team in high-stakes moments.

Milwaukee also has a recent history of success against Indiana, winning three of the last five head-to-head matchups and covering the spread in three of those games. Their ability to keep games close, even on the road, is reflected in their 19-20-1 record against the spread away from home this season. The Bucks’ recent form, winning eight of their last ten, suggests they are peaking at the right time, and their experience in tight playoff battles gives them an edge. If Milwaukee’s supporting cast steps up and the defense tightens, expect the Bucks to keep this one within the 4.5-point margin, if not pull off the upset in Indianapolis.

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are primed to win and cover the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks in Tuesday’s Game 2, building on their emphatic 117-98 victory in the series opener. Indiana showcased its trademark balance and ball movement in Game 1, with six players scoring in double figures and Pascal Siakam leading the way with 25 points. Myles Turner anchored the defense with four blocks and a clutch late three-pointer, while Tyrese Haliburton orchestrated the offense with 12 assists. The Pacers’ ability to trap and double-team Giannis Antetokounmpo effectively neutralized Milwaukee’s supporting cast, holding the Bucks to just one field goal in the final five minutes and a dismal 9-for-37 from three-point range.

Indiana’s home-court advantage is significant: they went 15-3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the All-Star break and have a strong 25-6 home record as favorites this season. The Pacers’ offense is built on relentless pace and movement, averaging 398 passes per 24 minutes—more than any other team in the last seven seasons, making them difficult to defend and allowing them to exploit defensive lapses. When Indiana scores more than 113 points, they are 32-22-1 against the spread and 38-17 overall, a mark they easily surpassed in Game 1. With a deeper rotation, superior recent form, and a proven formula for limiting Milwaukee’s options, expect the Pacers to maintain their momentum, win Game 2, and cover the spread as 4.5-point favorites.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Indiana Pacers are set up to win and cover the 4.5-point spread in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana’s balanced attack and strong home-court advantage were on full display in their 117-98 Game 1 victory, where six players scored in double figures and the team shot nearly 52% from the field. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton led the way, while Myles Turner anchored the defense with four blocks.

Milwaukee struggled to find consistent offense outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and their supporting cast was largely ineffective, especially from beyond the arc (9-for-37). With Damian Lillard’s status still uncertain for Game 2, the Bucks face an uphill battle against a Pacers team that has covered the spread in a higher percentage of home games and thrives in fast-paced, high-scoring environments. Expect Indiana’s depth and energy to carry them to another win and a cover on Tuesday.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -4.5 (-112), Over 227.5 (-110)