When a reporter at Media Day asked Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo about his future, he gave a very revealing response. Antetokounmpo admits he has thought about a trade on more than one occasion, expressing his desire to be in a position to compete for a title, albeit in Milwaukee or for another team. At the same time, teams won't be packing their assets in hopes that a chance to land Giannis arises, as ESPN's Shams Charania noted.

Still, ahead of the 2025-26 season, Antetokounmpo is a player teams will keep their eyes on, as Charania explained on ESPN's NBA Today.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo, his camp, they are gonna have a grip on this league to an extent now,” Charania said. “There are teams that are gonna continue to monitor it, and they're gonna ensure that they don't exhaust themselves in other ways if this seismic trade possibility is still available for them in January or February.”

“[Giannis Antetokounmpo] is gonna have a grip on this league to an extent now. There are teams that are gonna continue to monitor it and they're gonna assure that they don't exhaust themselves.” Shams on Giannis’ trade status 👀 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/wqkq0kSn4v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025

The Bucks signed Myles Turner, coming off an NBA Finals appearance with the Pacers, over the summer. The Bucks front office hopes their new Antetokounmpo and Turner tandem will take their starting lineup to a new level.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he thought about trade

Article Continues Below

Four years removed from his first championship in 2021, Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to win more. Amid bold predictions for Antetokounmpo and the 2025-26 Bucks, the nine-time All-Star was transparent in his thoughts about potentially leaving Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo revealed his thoughts about a trade during Bucks Media Day.

“Of course, yes. Guys, every summer, there's truth to every report. (It's) the same thing I've been saying my entire career. I want to be on a team that allows me and gives me a chance to win a championship,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think it's a disservice to basketball to not wanting to compete at a high level, to want your season to end in April.

“It's pretty much the same. I had the same thoughts last year. I had the same thoughts two years ago. I had the same thoughts five years ago in 2020. It's never going to change.”

The Bucks will look to build off their first-round playoff exit against the Pacers last season.