The Los Angeles Chargers are fresh off a big 22-19 win via overtime against the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

But they have some health concerns to deal with heading into Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, with both quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Ladd McConkey appearing on the team's injury report on Wednesday.

Both Herbert and McConkey were listed as limited participants in the Chargers' Wednesday practice, the team shared via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The report cited a foot issue for McConkey, who may have suffered the injury in the Philadelphia game. It could also explain his letdown individual performance versus the Eagles, as he only had a catch on five targets for a total of 12 receiving yards. So far in the 2025 NFL season, the former Georgia Bulldogs star wide receiver has 695 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions.

Meanwhile, Herbert braved through a banged-up left hand versus the Eagles and finished with 139 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 12-of-26 pass completions. Herbert also took quite a beating in the backfield, with Philadelphia taking him to the ground with seven sacks, resulting in a loss of 33 yards for the Chargers.

Herbert had surgery on his left (non-throwing) hand days before the date with the Eagles and managed to play in Week 14 despite the short turnaround from the operation. Herbert enters Week 15 with a total of 2,981 passing yards and 22 touchdowns against 11 interceptions on a 65.6 percent completion rate so far in his sixth season in the league.