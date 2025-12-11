The Michigan football program is responsible for the biggest shocker of the college football season. They were finished 9-3 and lost to Ohio State at the end of the year. They were getting ready for their bowl game against Texas in the Citrus Bowl, before a bombshell was dropped on the program with Sherrone Moore getting fired for cause and flipping the entire college football landscape on its head.

On3 Sports College Football Insider Pete Nakos was one of the first to report the news that Moore was being fired. Then, he said that due to the college football calendar, the Wolverines want to get a coaching hire done before the transfer portal opens on Jan. 2.

Nakos posted on X: “Michigan would ideally like to have its next head coach in place by Jan. 2, when the transfer portal opens, sources tell @On3sports.”

The University of Michigan decided to fire Moore for cause after an investigation concluded that he had an improper relationship with a Michigan staffer. Moore is also married and has four children.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” according to the statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

The interim head coach was named Biff Poggi. He was named Moore's associate head coach and also served as interim head coach for two games this season while Moore was suspended.

Moore initially signed a five-year contract before the 2024 season, and this year was to be paid more than $6.1 million. He was due a 2% pay increase each year, and his salary included a $500,000 annual retention bonus.

This news comes as a massive blow to the Wolverines this year, after Moore was handpicked as Harbaugh's replacement when he decided to leave for the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. There is still a lot of uncertainty, but this news was a massive shocker in Ann Arbor.