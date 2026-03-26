The Minnesota Timberwolves produced a historically unprecedented comeback in their 110-108 victory over the Houston Rockets. After the game went into overtime, the Timberwolves came back from a 13-point deficit to register the two-point victory, breaking multiple records along the way.

Most notably, they snapped a 0-180 trend for NBA teams trailing by 10+ in OT over the last 29 seasons and marked the largest overtime comeback in the play-by-play era, per a post on X by

Keerthika Uthayakumar. Minnesota was down 108-95 with just over three minutes remaining in overtime after Houston opened the extra period with 13 unanswered points, scoring on its first six possessions.

From that point onward, the Timberwolves executed a perfect 15-0 closing run, scoring on six straight possessions while holding Houston scoreless the rest of the way. The Timberwolves saw multiple major plays come together in the final minutes.

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That included a Mike Conley three, a Kyle Anderson three-point play, and Donte DiVincenzo’s tying triple, before Julius Randle delivered the go-ahead jumper with 8.8 seconds left. The Timberwolves also forced critical defensive breakdowns, including an 8-second violation and multiple empty Houston possessions.

Houston had initially surged ahead with six straight made field goals in OT, but failed to score again after the 3:01 mark. The win will be a major confidence booster for the Wolves.

It came despite the absence of Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu, which was compounded by Jaden McDaniels' injury in the fourth quarter. Further, Rudy Gobert had fouled out while Naz Reid was also ejected early in overtime. Despite not playing the entire game, McDaniels top-scored with 25 points while Julius Randle had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists while Gobert finished with a double-double of 14 points and rebounds apiece.