The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a tough fight in these final few weeks of the season to avoid falling to the Western Conference play-in tournament. With just seven games remaining until the end of the season, Anthony Edwards and Co. are going to need all hands on deck to do so.

The team got a much-needed boost from new guard Ayo Dosunmu on Monday night when the Wolves visited the Dallas Mavericks. With Edwards returning from a knee injury, Dosunmu took on a big role and led Minnesota to the road win.

Ayo Dosunmu finished Monday's game with 18 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals in 33 minutes of play while shooting 8-of-13 from the field. He led the Wolves in rebounding and assists, while Julius Randle scored at game-high 24 points.

This was just the 33rd time in NBA history that a player recorded at least 18 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals in a game. But Dosunmu actually became the first player in Minnesota Timberwolves franchise history to record a game with those stats, and that's without even including the steals part of his statline.

Ayo Dosunmu recorded 18 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, and 3 steals tonight in the Timberwolves' win over the Mavs. Dosunmu became the 1st player in Wolves history to record at least 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists in a game, according to Stathead. It's also the 33rd… pic.twitter.com/PSZ6FvJbNo — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 31, 2026

With the win, the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 46-29 on the year, moving into a slight lead over the Houston Rockets for the sixth seed in the Western Conference. The Wolves are now just a half-game ahead of Houston, 1.5 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed, and 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the third seed.

At this stage, the Phoenix Suns sit four games back of the Timberwolves and appear locked into a play-in spot along with the LA Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State Warriors.

Dosunmu is having a career-year split between his time with the Chicago Bulls prior to the February NBA trade deadline. In 63 games this season, Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists and appears poised to be a significant piece of the Wolves rotation heading into the postseason.