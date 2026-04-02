The Minnesota Timberwolves are once again fighting for seeding toward the end of the season, and these last few remaining games will be important. Their next matchup will be against the Detroit Pistons, the top team in the Eastern Conference, but they are also missing Cade Cunningham due to injury. Despite the injury, they've still played well.

For the Timberwolves, their best player just returned to the lineup after injury, as Anthony Edwards has been dealing with right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome. He returned in their previous game and finished with 17 points in 23 minutes, and the Timberwolves may be looking to stay cautious with his minutes.

With a back-to-back upcoming, it's uncertain if Edwards will play in both games.

Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. Pistons

Edwards will not play against the Pistons, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. The Timberwolves have been cautious with him playing back-to-backs, so it's not a huge surprise to see him out of the lineup before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

The good news is that Edwards is back in the fold, and the Timberwolves are going to need him down the stretch of the season. Head coach Chris Finch was impressed with his star player in his return to the court.

“Ant was awesome. His defense was outstanding. Just let the game come to him. Stayed aggressive. Made quicker decisions. Things looked kind of easy for him as a result,” Finch said, via AP.

The Timberwolves are currently in the No. 6 seed, but are only a half-game back from the Houston Rockets in the No. 5 seed. They do have a game against them in the second-to-last game of the season, and that could go a long way into determining who gets the No. 5 seed. At the same time, they need to worry about the games that are before then.