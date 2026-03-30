On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will hit the floor on the road for a game vs the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable with right knee Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome. Here's everything we know about Edwards' injury and his playing status vs the Mavericks..

Anthony Edwards playing status vs the Mavericks

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Anthony Edwards will be able to suit up vs the Mavericks on Monday evening. Edwards has missed the last few games for the Timberwolves due to the injury, one of several chunks of games that the star has been sidelined for this season.

Joining Edwards on the injury report is Ayo Dosunmu, who is questionable with calf soreness, as well as Jaden McDaniels, who is questionable with Patella Tendinopathy in his right knee.

For the Mavericks, Marvin Bagley III is questionable with a shoulder impingement, while Daniel Gafford is probable with a right shoulder sprain. Naji Marshall is also listed as probable due to an illness, while Caleb Martin is doubtful with a right plantar fascia sprain.

Overall, the Timberwolves have been up and down in recent weeks, currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota struggled mightily in their last game, scoring just 87 points in a blowout home loss to the Detroit Pistons, a game in which Edwards' absence was felt severely.

Even if he is unable to go on Monday, the Timberwolves should have a good chance of picking up a victory against a Mavericks team that doesn't have much left to play for besides draft positioning as the NBA season reaches its final few games.

In any case, the Mavericks and Timberwolves are slated to tip off at 8:30 pm ET from Dallas.