On Friday, the NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves forward-center Naz Reid $50,000 “for questioning the integrity of game officials” in Wednesday's 110-108 overtime victory against the Houston Rockets at Target Center.

The incident occurred with 4:13 remaining in overtime. Reid was assessed a technical foul and ejected despite not having a prior technical in the game, which typically precedes an automatic ejection. The ejection, according to crew chief Scott Foster, resulted after Reid directed a statement at the officials that called their integrity into question.

The sequence began when Reid was called for a charging foul while driving into Houston center Alperen Sengun. Minnesota challenged the call, arguing that Sengun's feet were still moving at the time of contact. However, Foster, while speaking with a pool reporter after the game, maintained that Sengun had established legal guarding position, saying he “beat [Reid] to the spot” before the upward motion. The call stood, provoking Reid's visible frustration and verbal response that led to his dismissal.

At the time of his ejection, Reid had recorded 14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 31 minutes. His exit came as the game hung in the balance, with Minnesota already missing Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu due to injuries, Jayden McDaniels exited earlier with a knee issue, and Rudy Gobert had fouled out.

Behind by 13 points in extra time, the Timberwolves overcame the odds to win, setting a new NBA record for the largest overtime comeback.

Reid, the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, is averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over 70 games this season while shooting .466 from the field and .372 from three-point range.