The Minnesota Timberwolves have just seven games remaining, and every one of them counts as they try to claim the highest possible seed in the Western Conference standings. The good news is that, after missing six games with right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome, Anthony Edwards returned to action on Monday night.

But the Wolves star surprisingly didn't start in Monday night's road contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Edwards came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season, when he was a reserve for the first 17 games of his career before becoming a full-time starter for the Timberwolves.

Edwards' streak of 421 consecutive games started came to an end against the Mavs, and it wasn't injury related or even due to any kind of minutes restriction. Apparently, Edwards simply had to use the bathroom.

The Athletic's Jon Jon Krawczynski reported that, according to head coach Chris Finch, “nature called,” Edwards just before tipoff.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards confirmed it after the game. “I had to take a sh-t,” Edwards said.

Ant confirms: “I was taking a shit.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 31, 2026

In his first game back, Edwards finished with 17 points, two rebounds, and four assists while shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 2-of-3 from three. The Wolves didn't need much from Edwards on the night as they easily defeated the Mavs, 124-94, leading by double digits seven minutes in and never looking back.

Edwards received some much-needed help in the win, as Julius Randle scored a game-high 24 points, with three rebounds and four assists. Ayo Dosunmu recorded an 18-point, 15-rebound, 12-assist triple-double — the first of its kind in Timberwolves franchise history.

In 58 appearances this season, Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting a career-high 49.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three.